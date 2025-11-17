Romania’s Mircea Cărtărescu promotes ‘Blinding: The Left Wing’ to UK readers with Penguin-published edition

Renowned Romanian author Mircea Cărtărescu will tour the United Kingdom from November 18 to 20 to mark the publication of the English edition of his novel Blinding: The Left Wing, released by Penguin Books. The volume, translated by Sean Cotter, is the first part of Cărtărescu’s acclaimed Blinding trilogy.

The tour, organized by Penguin Books with support from the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London, includes three public events in Bristol and London, News.ro reported.

On November 18, Mircea Cărtărescu will appear at Bookhaus Bristol for a discussion with Darran McLaughlin, the venue’s manager and co-founder of the Bristol Transformed festival. The following evening, on November 19, he will speak at Waterstones King’s Road in London in a conversation with writer and literary critic Leo Robson.

The central event of the tour will take place on November 20 at the Romanian Cultural Institute in London, where Cărtărescu will join cultural journalist and editor Miriam Bălănescu. Her work has appeared in leading international outlets, including The Guardian, BBC Culture, The Economist, The Independent, Dazed, i Newspaper, and The New Statesman.

The tour comes in a year in which Mircea Cărtărescu was longlisted for the Booker Prize for his novel Solenoid, reinforcing his reputation as one of Europe’s most original and influential contemporary writers, ICR noted.

(Photo source: Icr.ro)