Culture

Romania’s Mircea Cărtărescu promotes ‘Blinding: The Left Wing’ to UK readers with Penguin-published edition

17 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Renowned Romanian author Mircea Cărtărescu will tour the United Kingdom from November 18 to 20 to mark the publication of the English edition of his novel Blinding: The Left Wing, released by Penguin Books. The volume, translated by Sean Cotter, is the first part of Cărtărescu’s acclaimed Blinding trilogy.

The tour, organized by Penguin Books with support from the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London, includes three public events in Bristol and London, News.ro reported.

On November 18, Mircea Cărtărescu will appear at Bookhaus Bristol for a discussion with Darran McLaughlin, the venue’s manager and co-founder of the Bristol Transformed festival. The following evening, on November 19, he will speak at Waterstones King’s Road in London in a conversation with writer and literary critic Leo Robson.

The central event of the tour will take place on November 20 at the Romanian Cultural Institute in London, where Cărtărescu will join cultural journalist and editor Miriam Bălănescu. Her work has appeared in leading international outlets, including The Guardian, BBC Culture, The Economist, The Independent, Dazed, i Newspaper, and The New Statesman.

The tour comes in a year in which Mircea Cărtărescu was longlisted for the Booker Prize for his novel Solenoid, reinforcing his reputation as one of Europe’s most original and influential contemporary writers, ICR noted.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Icr.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Culture

Romania’s Mircea Cărtărescu promotes ‘Blinding: The Left Wing’ to UK readers with Penguin-published edition

17 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Renowned Romanian author Mircea Cărtărescu will tour the United Kingdom from November 18 to 20 to mark the publication of the English edition of his novel Blinding: The Left Wing, released by Penguin Books. The volume, translated by Sean Cotter, is the first part of Cărtărescu’s acclaimed Blinding trilogy.

The tour, organized by Penguin Books with support from the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London, includes three public events in Bristol and London, News.ro reported.

On November 18, Mircea Cărtărescu will appear at Bookhaus Bristol for a discussion with Darran McLaughlin, the venue’s manager and co-founder of the Bristol Transformed festival. The following evening, on November 19, he will speak at Waterstones King’s Road in London in a conversation with writer and literary critic Leo Robson.

The central event of the tour will take place on November 20 at the Romanian Cultural Institute in London, where Cărtărescu will join cultural journalist and editor Miriam Bălănescu. Her work has appeared in leading international outlets, including The Guardian, BBC Culture, The Economist, The Independent, Dazed, i Newspaper, and The New Statesman.

The tour comes in a year in which Mircea Cărtărescu was longlisted for the Booker Prize for his novel Solenoid, reinforcing his reputation as one of Europe’s most original and influential contemporary writers, ICR noted.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Icr.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 November 2025
Macro
Romanians to also face economic difficulties next year but 2027 more hopeful, president says
17 November 2025
Living in Romania
Timișoara, Bucharest ahead of other Romanian major cities in quality of life ranking
17 November 2025
Society
Update: Romania evacuates residents near Danube border after Russian drone strike in Ukraine ignites LPG vessel
17 November 2025
Politics
New surveys reveal tight race for Bucharest mayor three weeks ahead of the vote
17 November 2025
Energy
PPC Group connects 130 MW photovoltaic park in Romania
17 November 2025
Macro
Romanian central bank's governor sees 1% or higher economic growth this year
17 November 2025
Sports
Romania loses 1–3 to Bosnia and Herzegovina, World Cup path shifts to playoffs
14 November 2025
Macro
Romanian National Bank revises end-2025 inflation forecast upwards to 9.6%