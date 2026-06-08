Completion rate for 1.7 GW generation capacity at Romania's Mintia gas-fired plant reaches 83%

Construction of the Mintia gas-fired power plant in western Romania, supposed to deliver 1.7 GW in a fist stage, has reached 83% completion after investments exceeding EUR 1.2 billion, according to the government, following a visit by interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan to the site.

The generation capacity comes at a time when supply constraints keep the electricity prices up in Romania, while the gas expected from Nepun Deep in 2027 may provide some relief.

Bolojan met representatives of project developer Mass Global Energy Rom, as well as officials from grid operators Transgaz and Transelectrica, to discuss the timetable for commissioning the plant.

“Today, we discussed with the investors, Transgaz and Transelectrica, about the completion schedule and the issues that need to be resolved quickly so that the power plant can enter into operation according to the agreed deadlines,” Bolojan said, as reported by G4media.ro.

Interconnection tests between the power plant and the associated substation are due to begin in June, marking a key stage ahead of commissioning. Connections to the electricity grid are to be completed in two phases between June and October.

According to the government, gas supply to the facility must be secured in August, while electricity production is expected to start in September 2026.

“It is essential that all institutions involved collaborate effectively so that these tests and the next stages are carried out without further delays. Romania needs serious investments in energy, new production capacities, and modern infrastructure,” Bolojan said.

The government said it had supported the acceleration of the investment because of its importance for Romania’s energy security, the diversification of electricity generation sources, and the economic development of Hunedoara County.

Once fully operational, the Mintia project will become the largest gas-fired power plant located on a single site in the European Union.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)