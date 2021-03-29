Romania's Justice Ministry completes amendments to justice laws

Romania's Ministry of Justice completed and submitted to the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) the amendments to three justice laws: the law regarding the status of judges and prosecutors (303/2004), the law on the judicial organization (Law no. 304/2004) and the law regarding the CSM (317/2004).

Amending the justice laws is one of the key topics on the agenda of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) evaluation conducted by the European Commission. Romania's prime minister Florin Citu hopes that Romania will convince the EC and the other EU countries to lift the CVM this year - 14 years after the country joined the European Union.

One of the key amendments drafted by the Ministry of Justice provides that the CSM should validate the appointment of head-prosecutors, G4media.ro reported. The justice minister will not be allowed to ignore CSM's negative opinions.

Separately, the head prosecutors' terms will be extended from three to four years - with the possibility of repeated terms.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)