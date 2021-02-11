Mini-baby boom seen in Romania after lockdown

In December 2020, 15,857 children were born in Romania, 2,103 more than in November, and 433 (2.8%) more compared to the same month in 2019, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

It's not a big annual increase, but it comes against a downward trend.

December is the only month that has seen a rise in the number of newborns in 2020 compared to 2019.

It turns out that newborns in December were conceived in March, after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania and after the start of the lockdown period.

"The number of births decreased every month compared to the same period of the previous year, but, in December 2020, there was a higher number of live births than in the corresponding month of 2019," INS reports.

In total, in 2020, 178,124 babies were born in Romania, almost 21,600 (11%) fewer compared to 2019, according to Ziarul Financiar calculations based on data from INS.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]