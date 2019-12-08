Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 08/12/2019 - 08:25
Business
Oracle Romania CEO Mîndruțescu resigns from Fondul Proprietatea board
12 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Oracle Romania’s CEO, Sorin Mîndruțescu, currently under investigations for bribe-taking, decided to step down from the Board of Nominees and the Advisory Boards of Fondul Proprietatea (FP), the investment fund announced on August 9, quoted by Profit.ro.

His term in the Board of Nominees was due September 30, and he already announced in July that wouldn't run for another one.

Mîndruțescu has served as a member of Fondul Proprietatea's Board of Nominees since September 2010 and has chaired the Board since April 2012.

On Thursday, August 8, the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) officially announced that it started criminal proceedings against Sorin Mîndruţescu, and placed him under judicial supervision for 60 days.

The Oracle CEO is suspected of taking bribes worth over 800,000 from local IT firms to sell them Oracle licenses at a discount, which these firms later sold to various state institutions.

(Photo: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 08/12/2019 - 08:25
Business
Oracle Romania CEO Mîndruțescu resigns from Fondul Proprietatea board
12 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Oracle Romania’s CEO, Sorin Mîndruțescu, currently under investigations for bribe-taking, decided to step down from the Board of Nominees and the Advisory Boards of Fondul Proprietatea (FP), the investment fund announced on August 9, quoted by Profit.ro.

His term in the Board of Nominees was due September 30, and he already announced in July that wouldn't run for another one.

Mîndruțescu has served as a member of Fondul Proprietatea's Board of Nominees since September 2010 and has chaired the Board since April 2012.

On Thursday, August 8, the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) officially announced that it started criminal proceedings against Sorin Mîndruţescu, and placed him under judicial supervision for 60 days.

The Oracle CEO is suspected of taking bribes worth over 800,000 from local IT firms to sell them Oracle licenses at a discount, which these firms later sold to various state institutions.

(Photo: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40