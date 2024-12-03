Bucharest’s MINA museum debuts immersive show about nature and conservation

MINA, the Museum of Immersive New Art in Bucharest, debuts a new multimedia show this week, on December 5. Named Pădurea Magică/The Magic Forest, the production combines cutting-edge technology with an educational story about nature and protecting the environment.

The new show uses 360° digital projections, ambient soundscapes, and memorable characters to inspire audiences to appreciate the magic and fragility of nature.

The story follows Lia, a brave bee, and her friends Gruia, a wise asprete fish, and Zmeul, a gentle giant, as they explore the wonders of a magical forest.

Along the way, they teach viewers about the importance of biodiversity, endangered species like the asprete, and the vital role of pollinators in maintaining ecological balance.

"This production represents another important step for us in redefining immersive art as a means of education and entertainment. It is an invitation to explore not only a captivating story but also to reflect on our role in environmental conservation. We hope that The Magic Forest will inspire curiosity, empathy, and the desire to contribute to a greener future," said the MINA Studios creative team.

The 20-minute show will run for six months.

Tickets cost RON 30 and are available on the museum's official website.

(Photo source: MINA)