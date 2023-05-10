Milk prices in Romanian stores, down by 20% after public agreement

The price of fresh milk in Romanian stores has declined on average by 20% after the retailers and milk processors finalized their negotiations, the Competition Council announced.

“Although this is a voluntary agreement, and the retailers and processors are not legally obliged to take part in it, they have adhered to this Government initiative in large numbers, and the price cuts for fresh Romanian milk have reached up to 34% for some products,” said Competition Council president Bogdan Chiritoiu.

The agreement, brokered by prime minister Nicolae Ciuca in a meeting with representatives of the retailers, processors and farmers in Romania, went into force on May 1 and is valid for six months. Its goal is to increase the sales of fresh milk sourced from Romania, which have declined due to competition from cheaper imported milk.

The price cuts should be covered exclusively by the retailers and processors and should not affect farmers, who should instead be able to sell more milk at the same price as before, according to the Competition Council’s president.

However, many farmers complained that the agreement has pushed down the prices they get from processors and that they may have to slaughter their cows because they are not able to cover their costs, according to Ziarul Financiar. Milk producers say they now get RON between RON 1.4 and RON 2.2 per liter for the raw milk they sell to processors, down from RON 3 per liter during the winter months.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)