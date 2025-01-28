Bergenbier GM elected new Brewers of Romania president

The members of the Brewers of Romania Association elected Mihai Voicu, General Manager of Bergenbier SA, part of the Molson Coors Beverage Company group, as president. He took over this position on January 1, 2025, from Michal Mrowiec, president of URSUS Breweries, who has held the role since January 1, 2024.

“I am delighted to take on the role of President of the Brewers of Romania Association for the second time, my first term being in 2022,” said Mihai Voicu, President of the Brewers of Romania Association.

Voicu has been the General Manager of Bergenbier SA since 2020. He joined the company over 14 years ago, previously holding the positions of General Manager of Kamenitza Brewery in Bulgaria and Sales Director at Bergenbier.

For 20 years, the Brewers of Romania Association has been the unified voice of the local beer industry. With direct investments of over EUR 2.3 billion and contributions to the state budget of approximately EUR 5.5 billion over the past two decades, members of the Brewers of Romania Association generate nearly 60,000 jobs nationwide.

Since 2008, the Association has been part of the larger European Brewers family, represented by The Brewers of Europe, established in 1958.

Current members include the largest beer producers in Romania, namely URSUS Breweries, Bergenbier SA, HEINEKEN Romania SA, and UNITED ROMANIAN BREWERIES BEREPROD, as well as craft breweries such as Berăria Artizanală Sibiu, CLINICA DE BERE, Scorilo, and Zăganu. Together, these eight producers supply 90% of the beer consumed in Romania.

The Association also includes representatives of raw material producers: SOUFFLET MALT ROMANIA and the Romanian Hops Producers Association.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Brewers of Romania Association)