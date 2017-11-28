5 °C
Romanian Border Police rescue over 60 migrants adrift in Black Sea

by Ro Insider
A ship carrying over 60 migrants was discovered adrift in the Black Sea, some 35 km away from the Romanian shore, in the area of the town of Eforie.

The ship was discovered during the night of November 27, after it requested help from a commercial ship in the area and from the local authorities, the Romanian Border Police said. It had difficulties because of the agitated sea.

The ship was escorted to the Constanta Port. After a preliminary medical evaluation, the migrants on the ship will be identified, the Police said.

