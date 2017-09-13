The Romanian Border Police escorted a ship carrying over 150 migrants to the local Midia port. The ship, which reached the Romanian shore the morning of September 13, at 02:00, had been adrift in the Black Sea.

The ship was carrying 157 people, 56 of whom were children. They identified themselves as coming from Iran and Iraq. All the people aboard the ship were set to undergo checks at the headquarters of the Coast Guard.

The border policemen of the Integrated Supervision System of the Black Sea (SCOMAR) first detected the ship on Tuesday, September 12, at 11:00. The boat was floating at 32 nautical miles east of Midia, a port located north of the city of Constanta.

The ship had sent requests for help because of the strong winds and agitated sea waters, with waves of over 2 meters.

The Coast Guard sent two ships to intervene, and asked for the help of the Military Marine, which participated with an intervention ship it had in the area. The ship carrying the refugees was towed to shore with the help of a commercial boat.

The Romanian authorities intercepted another ship, carrying 97 refugees from Iran and Iraq, on September 9. The ship was floating in the Vama Veche- 2 Mai area of the Romanian coast. A second ship, carrying 120 migrants, was found in the Black Sea during the night of September 8. The Romanian Border Police requested the support of the Turkish authorities in this case.

