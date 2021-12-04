Miele to pour another EUR 4 mln in Romanian plant

German group Miele, active in the premium home appliances segment, will invest this year another EUR 4 million for production equipment at its factory of home appliance components in Brasov, central Romania.

"This equipment will help increase production capacity in the second half of the year," said Florin Muresan, general manager of the Miele factory in Brasov, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Miele will also start the procedures for constructing a new production hall in Brasov, with related office space this year, continuing its medium and long-term development plans. The new premises will be ready at the end of 2023.

Miele started the construction of its production unit in Brasov at the end of 2008. So far, the total investment has reached over EUR 35-40 million. Production started there in the autumn of 2009.

