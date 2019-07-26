Investment fund Mid Europa opens office in Bucharest

Mid Europa Partners, one of the most active investment funds on the local market in recent years, has recently opened an office in Bucharest, Ziarul Financiar announced. This indicates that the fund is looking at further investments in Romania, the newspaper commented.

The move comes about four years after the fund's first acquisition on the local market, that of healthcare provider Regina Maria.

Until now, Mid Europa Partners has invested nearly EUR 800 million in the three local companies in its portfolio. The other two companies are retail chain Profi and courier company Urgent Cargus.

Turkish executive Berke Biricik heads the Bucharest office. He previously led the Mid Europa Partners Istanbul office, according to the daily.

Mid Europa Partners is one of the most important investment funds targeting Central and Eastern Europe, managing to rise EUR 5.2 billion so far. The fund has a history of 20 years in the market.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)