Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 08:18
Business

German group Metro cancels sale-and-leaseback plans in Romania and Slovakia

17 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German wholesaler Metro AG has surprised bidders by canceling the sale-and-leaseback deals involving its properties (14 stores with a total area of ​​200,000 square metres) in Romania and Slovakia, evaluated at EUR 200 mln, PropertyEU announced.  

"Several options were evaluated, and the decision was not to continue the sale&leaseback project," Metro AG told Economica.net.

In Romania, the group was planning to sell nine stores, a portfolio valued at EUR 100 mln, according to Profit.ro.

The decision is surprising, considering the strong demand: in the first round of negotiations 15 investors placed their bids.

The real estate arm of Metro, Metro Properties, was supposed to lease back the stores for a period of 12 years, PropertyEU also writes.

Metro carried a deal similar to that planned in Romania and Slovakia in 2019, when it sold 11 stores in Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic. The stores were bought by the French from LFPI in a transaction valued at over EUR 250 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Viorel Dudau/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 04/13/2021 - 14:53
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 08:18
Business

German group Metro cancels sale-and-leaseback plans in Romania and Slovakia

17 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German wholesaler Metro AG has surprised bidders by canceling the sale-and-leaseback deals involving its properties (14 stores with a total area of ​​200,000 square metres) in Romania and Slovakia, evaluated at EUR 200 mln, PropertyEU announced.  

"Several options were evaluated, and the decision was not to continue the sale&leaseback project," Metro AG told Economica.net.

In Romania, the group was planning to sell nine stores, a portfolio valued at EUR 100 mln, according to Profit.ro.

The decision is surprising, considering the strong demand: in the first round of negotiations 15 investors placed their bids.

The real estate arm of Metro, Metro Properties, was supposed to lease back the stores for a period of 12 years, PropertyEU also writes.

Metro carried a deal similar to that planned in Romania and Slovakia in 2019, when it sold 11 stores in Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic. The stores were bought by the French from LFPI in a transaction valued at over EUR 250 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Viorel Dudau/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 04/13/2021 - 14:53
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months