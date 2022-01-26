Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/26/2022 - 08:30
Business

South African investor ponders moving planned e-vehicle battery plant from Romania to Turkey

26 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Metair, the South African owner of Romanian company Rombat, may cancel the EUR 12 mln investment in a battery factory for electric cars initially planned in Cernica, close to Bucharest, and could relocate the project to Turkey.

The EUR 12 million investment is in question now, most likely analyzed by the South African investor, and there is a risk, as Rombat officials have told Economedia, that the project will be relocated to Turkey.

In 2019, Rombat took over 35% of the shares of Prime Motors Industry Bucharest, a manufacturer of Li-Ion batteries and electric vehicles, as a first step toward developing larger manufacturing capacities.

In the same market, German company Draxlmaier also announced plans to invest in e-vehicle battery production in Romania, to develop a EUR 200 mln factory that will produce batteries for electric cars in Timișoara. The project is designed to be carried out in two stages, the first between 2020 and 2021, which involves the construction of the first production hall with an area of 10,125 sqm, and the second stage, between 2022 and 2030, in which a central 15,300 sqm building will be built. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Erchog/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/26/2022 - 08:30
Business

South African investor ponders moving planned e-vehicle battery plant from Romania to Turkey

26 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Metair, the South African owner of Romanian company Rombat, may cancel the EUR 12 mln investment in a battery factory for electric cars initially planned in Cernica, close to Bucharest, and could relocate the project to Turkey.

The EUR 12 million investment is in question now, most likely analyzed by the South African investor, and there is a risk, as Rombat officials have told Economedia, that the project will be relocated to Turkey.

In 2019, Rombat took over 35% of the shares of Prime Motors Industry Bucharest, a manufacturer of Li-Ion batteries and electric vehicles, as a first step toward developing larger manufacturing capacities.

In the same market, German company Draxlmaier also announced plans to invest in e-vehicle battery production in Romania, to develop a EUR 200 mln factory that will produce batteries for electric cars in Timișoara. The project is designed to be carried out in two stages, the first between 2020 and 2021, which involves the construction of the first production hall with an area of 10,125 sqm, and the second stage, between 2022 and 2030, in which a central 15,300 sqm building will be built. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Erchog/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 14:38
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks