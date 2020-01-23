Romania’s Senate head to lose his seat after three months in office

Romania’s Constitutional Court (CCR) ruled on Wednesday, January 22, that the election of Teodor Melescanu as the president of the Senate, last September, is unconstitutional, Agerpres reported.

Melescanu, a member of the Liberal Democratic Alliance (ALDE) was voted as Senate’s head by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) after ALDE pulled out from the alliance with PSD.

The move was part of the Social Democrats’ attempts to keep in place the government of prime minister Viorica Dancila and it was challenged by ALDE as illegal since Melescanu was not endorsed by the Liberal Democrats as their candidate.

The Constitutional Court ruled in plenary session on the unconstitutionality of the Senate Decision 36/2019 for the election of the president of the Senate, after a complaint made by 33 senators.

"Following the deliberations, the Constitutional Court, with a majority of votes, admitted the objection and found that the Senate Decision no. 36/2019 for the election of the president of the Senate is unconstitutional," the minute of the decision states.

Senate president Melescanu said in response to the CCR’s ruling that he is not going to take any steps until the detailed decision is published.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

