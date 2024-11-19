Meet Inspiring Women in Business on November 21st

News from Companies

La French Tech Bucharest announces the third edition of its highly-anticipated flagship event, Inspiring Women in Business, set to take place on November 21st, 2024, at the Romanian - American University (Expoziției Boulevard, Number 1B, Bucharest), starting at 18:30.

This prestigious event will spotlight influential women who are leading businesses through transformative times, showcasing their achievements, insights, and inspiring journeys.

This year’s event promises an engaging experience with a series of dynamic speaker sessions designed to inspire, inform, and empower. The agenda includes two TED-style talks and three interview sessions featuring a diverse lineup of speakers renowned for their expertise, leadership, and impact in their fields, in front of 500 guests–mostly entrepreneurs and corporate leaders.

Attendees will hear personal stories and leadership insights from an exceptional group of six inspiring speakers:

Marian Blanco Romero – Head of Finance Europe Region, Airbus Helicopters Spain

Elena Enache – Speaker, Investor, and Advisor (moderator)

Lavinia Neagoe – Director of Engineering & Bucharest Technology Site Lead, Google

Ilinca Paun – Founder, Bravva Angels & BFF

Corina Tiu – Vice-President of Operations, TELUS Digital Bosnia & Herzegovina, Germany, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia

Benjamin Turquin – Country Manager, BRD AV

The event will also feature opening remarks from respected leaders representing various industries:

Lucian Botea – VP, Romanian-American University

Aurelia Costache – Partner, AI & Data, EY

Ramona Hustiu – Supermarket Business Unit Director, Carrefour

Irina Georgiana Mazalu – Service Experience Manager, Michelin

Elena Paraschiv – Managing Partner & Community Growth, BusinessVOICE

Ludmila Tones – Managing Partner, Positive Communication

“The Inspiring Women in Business event is more than a platform for celebrating women’s achievements—it’s an opportunity to build connections, foster collaboration, and drive forward the dialogue on transformative leadership. La French Tech invites all who are passionate about innovation, leadership and women empowerment to join this enriching experience on November 21!”, said Grégoire Vigroux, Serial Entrepreneur and President at La French Tech Bucharest. Participation is free. For more information and registration, please visit INSPIRING WOMEN IN BUSINESS Tickets, Thu, Nov 21, 2024, at 6:30 PM | Eventbrite

La French Tech Bucharest is proud to host this event alongside its esteemed sponsors: Airbus, BRD AV, BRD Groupe Société Générale, Carrefour, CCIFER, EY, Google, Hotspot, Michelin, Mirro, PEFA, The Romanian-American University, TELUS Digital, Up Romania, Women in Tech, and Zitec. The event’s catering partners include Carrefour and One Beer Later.

About French Tech Bucharest

La French Tech is an initiative launched by the French government in 2014, to create a snowball effect that propels tech startups’ growth, in France and across Europe.

In Romania, La French Tech launched in 2019. The local entity is a non-profit association with over 1,000 members locally.

It represents 12 board members, dedicating their time, experience and connections as volunteers, to help startup entrepreneurs in need of guidance and business connections.

Among the 70 French Tech international chapters outside of France, the Romanian one is among of the most active ones, globally.

In Bucharest, La French Tech holds 7 major business events annually. Its mission is to connect the French and Romanian tech ecosystems, and acts as a bridge between local startups looking for growth and corporate organizations in need of innovation. Its favorite topics are startups, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. Above all, La French Tech Bucharest enjoys promoting female leadership, tech for good and sustainability.

*This is a Press release.