Meet Inspiring Women in Business in Bucharest on November 14

French Tech Bucharest is proud to announce the fourth edition of its flagship event, Inspiring Women in Business, taking place on November 14th, 2025, at the Romanian-American University (1B Expoziției Boulevard, Bucharest), starting at 18:30, with free entrance. This renowned event will celebrate exceptional women who are shaping the businesses through transformative times, sharing their accomplishments, perspectives, and inspiring stories.

This year’s edition promises a captivating experience, featuring a series of dynamic and thought-provoking sessions meant to motivate, inspire, and empower. The program will include two TED-style talks and one panel, with a diverse line-up of speakers recognized for their vision, leadership, and impact across industries.

Attendees will hear personal stories and leadership insights from an exceptional group of six inspiring speakers:

Anne-Sophie Bauwens – CFO, Carrefour Romania

Patricia Coconea – Sales & Marketing Director, DHL Romania

Iulia Surugiu – CEO, SII Romania

Daniela Vercellino – COO, Société Générale Global Solution Centre

Florence Verlut – Executive Vice President Quality, Airbus Romania

Marina Vernetti But – COO, Genpact Europe, the UK & Africa

The event will also feature opening remarks from respected leaders representing various industries:

Grégoire Vigroux – President, French Tech Bucharest

Lucian Botea – Vice-President, Romanian-American University

Miruna Enache – Partner, Head of Transaction Tax Advisory Department, EY Romania & Moldova

Oana Dumitrache – Vice-President of Marketing Europe Central & Central Asia, Michelin

Ludmila Tones – Managing Partner, Positive Communication

Sandrine Wilnius –Vice-President Transformation, TotalEnergies

Elena Pap – CEO Europe, Up Coop

“The Inspiring Women in Business event is not just a celebration of women’s accomplishments—it’s a catalyst for connection, collaboration, and meaningful dialogue around transformative leadership,” said Grégoire Vigroux, President of French Tech Bucharest. “We invite everyone who is passionate about innovation, leadership, and especially women’s empowerment to join us for this inspiring experience on November 14th.”

Participation is free. For more information and registration, please visit INSPIRING WOMEN IN BUSINESS Tickets, Fri, Nov 14, 2025 at 6:30 PM | Eventbrite

French Tech Bucharest is proud to host this event alongside its esteemed sponsors: Airbus, Antreprenoare.ro, Beyond Business School, BRD, BRD Asigurări de Viață, CCIFER (Camera Franceză de Comerț și Industrie în România), DHL, EY, Guerlain, Michelin, PEFA (Patronatul European al Femeilor de Afaceri), Positive Communication, Romanian-American University, Sabon, Société Générale Global Solution Centre, TotalEnergies, Up Romania, WTTA (Women in Transport and Travel Association).

The event’s catering partners include Domeniile Averesti, Frenchies.

Media partners: Romania Insider.

About French Tech Bucharest

La French Tech is an initiative launched by the French government in 2014, to create a snowball effect that propels tech startups’ growth, in France and across Europe.

What started as an accreditation idea to be given to French cities with a booming startup ecosystem, has now become an international brand, with communities in 70 cities outside of France.

In Romania, La French Tech launched in 2019. The local entity is a non-profit association with over 1,000 members locally.

It represents 12 board members, dedicating their time, experience and connections as volunteers, to help startup entrepreneurs in need of guidance and business connections.

Among the 67 French Tech international chapters outside of France, the Romanian one is among of the most active ones, globally.

In Bucharest, la French Tech holds 5 major business events annually. Its mission is to connect the French and Romanian tech ecosystems, and acts as a bridge between local startups looking for growth and corporate organizations in need of innovation. Its favorite topics are startups, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. Above all, French Tech Bucharest enjoys promoting female leadership, tech for good and sustainability.

