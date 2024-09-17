Healthcare network MedLife takes over hospital in northern Romania

Private healthcare operator MedLife has taken over 80% of the Euromedica Baia Mare Group, a private provider of hospital services in Maramureș county, in northern Romania.

Established in 2003, the Euromedica Baia Mare group owns a medium-sized hospital offering multidisciplinary services, an outpatient clinic, a laboratory, and an imaging department. The hospital has 50 beds and two operating rooms, while the outpatient area has 14 medical specialties and an imaging department. It has a team of more than 40 employed doctors and collaborators. In 2023, the unit had a turnover of RON 15 million (approximately EUR 3 million).

"The expansion in Baia Mare was a natural step in the development and consolidation of our network at the national level. As we are already present with hospitals in Brașov, Timișoara, Sibiu, Arad, and Cluj, and with large clinics in Oradea, Târgu Mureș, Sf. Gheorghe and Deva, this acquisition came to enhance our coverage in the northwest area of the country […]," said Mihai Marcu, CEO and president of MedLife Group.

"We trust that this partnership with MedLife will bring us the necessary know-how in terms of improving operational and medical standards and, in addition, will help us accelerate business development at the county and even regional level," Dr. Mihaela Mociran, founder of Euromedica Baia Mare, said.

(Photo: the company)

