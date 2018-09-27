MedLife invests EUR 1.2 mln in new clinic in Oradea

MedLife, the biggest private medical operator in Romania, inaugurated a new hyperclinic in Oradea, Western Romania, after a EUR 1.2 million investment.

The clinic offers ambulatory medical services, imaging services and lab tests, with a team of 60 doctors, nurses and support personnel.

The opening of this new clinic is part of the company’s national expansion strategy, according to MedLife CEO Mihai Marcu. The group also took over the Transilvania Imagistica Oradea center, a local supplier of diagnostic, imaging and radiology services in Oradea.

MedLife opened its first hyperclinic in 2004 and currently owns 20 such units in Bucharest, Arad, Timisoara, Galati, Iasi, Constanta, Craiova, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Ploiesti and Braila.

