Romanian healthcare network MedLife enters second foreign market with Moldova acquisition

20 March 2025

Healthcare network MedLife has acquired a majority stake in All Clinic, in the Republic of Moldova. This is MedLife’s second transaction outside of Romania after its 2019 takeover of Rózsakert Medical Center Group in Hungary.

The deal will allow the Romanian group to get acquainted with a new market and scale its business, it said. “It is a small step in terms of transaction size for the scale of MedLife, but important for Romanian capital, the Republic of Moldova being a natural destination for our development,” company representatives said.

Founded in 1999, All Clinic Group brings together three private, multidisciplinary clinics, working under contract with the National Health Insurance House of Moldova. The three clinics offer access to outpatient medical services in 20 medical specialties, including family medicine, ENT, pediatrics, gastroenterology, cardiology, neurology, and gynecology. 

All Clinic ended last year with a turnover of EUR 800,000 and a double-digit EBITDA margin, according to company representatives.

“We are proud that MedLife, the leader of the Romanian medical services market, is once again expanding across borders and bringing Romanian capital to the Republic of Moldova. We will use this strategic move to get to know a new market and study the options for scaling the business. We strongly believe that the Republic of Moldova has potential, especially the market in Chișinău - practically the second Romanian-speaking city after Bucharest. Developing in the Republic of Moldova is also a first test of our ability to replicate our know-how towards the East on one or more business lines such as clinics, laboratories, hospitals or dentistry,” Mihai Marcu, president and CEO of MedLife Group, said.

(Photo: the company)

