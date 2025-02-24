Romania's ROCA Industry invests EUR 6.5 mln in Moldova

ROCA Industry, the industrial holding company listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has invested more than EUR 6.5 million in its operations in the Republic of Moldova, the company announced.

The investment aligns with its strategy to expand regional production capacity and optimise operations in the building materials sector.

In 2022, BICO Industries, a subsidiary of ROCA Industry, entered the Moldovan market through the acquisition of Europlas and Terra, two manufacturers of fibreglass mesh. The companies subsequently merged under the Terra brand to enhance efficiency and strengthen the holding's regional footprint.

The factory, located in the Vulcăneşti Free Economic Zone, has since undergone significant modernisation, with a new knitwear production facility completed in 2023. The facility now has an annual capacity of 10 million square metres and exports products to Romania, Ukraine, and the European market.

ROCA Industry aims to further develop its Moldovan operations by implementing digitalisation initiatives, beginning with the introduction of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Additional upgrades, including warehouse management (WMS), manufacturing execution (MES), and advanced planning and scheduling (APS) solutions, are scheduled for 2026-2027 to strengthen operational capabilities.

ROCA Industry is majority owned by private equity firm ROCA Investments and manages a portfolio of five major construction sector companies, including BICO Industries, EVOLOR, DIAL, ELECTROPLAST, and VELTA DOORS. The holding focuses on scaling regional operations and integrating technology-driven growth strategies in its businesses.

