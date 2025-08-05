Romanian archaeologists uncover medieval cemetery complex in high school backyard

A large medieval cemetery was discovered this week at the Hasdeu High School in Lugoj, western Romania. The complex may have extensions into the surrounding yards and a high historical importance.

Although the excavations are only just beginning, with an estimated 10% of the necessary work completed so far, the discoveries have already showed promise.

So far, 53 graves have been identified, dated between the mid-16th century and the year 1820. Among them are the remains of a child, which offer valuable clues about the demographic structure and living conditions of those times.

“We are still in the early phase of research, and to draw clear conclusions we will need to reach at least half of the presumed area of the cemetery. At the end, we will compile a complete inventory of the graves and the findings,” said Dr. Răzvan Pinca, museographer at the Museum of History and Ethnography in Lugoj and former director of the institution, cited by local news outlet Expres de Banat.

Around the high school, in the yards of neighboring houses, Lugoj residents have also reported human remains that could be connected to this medieval cemetery. This suggests an extended burial area that may offer more information on the history of Lugoj, a city with medieval roots.

“The site at Hasdeu High School is a true window into the past of Lugoj, and every remnant found is a piece in the complex puzzle of local history. It is a discovery of great value for cultural heritage and the community,” Dr. Pinca emphasized.

The excavations will continue in the coming period, with the support of local authorities and museum specialists, so that the entire area can be properly documented and protected.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Krugloff/Dreamstime.com)