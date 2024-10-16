Medicover eyes acquisition of Synlab laboratories in Romania

Medicover Romania, the local subsidiary of the Swedish medical services provider, is looking to acquire the Romanian companies of Synlab International GmbH, active in laboratory diagnostic services.

The Competition Council is currently analyzing the transaction.

Synlab International GmbH owns locally the companies Synlab West, Synlab Laboratories, Zostalab, Medsense Servicii Medicale, and two individual medical practices, according to a release from the competition body.

Medicover also has its own diagnostic network, Synevo Romania, with a national network of 176 points and 21 laboratories.

The Synlab network of medical laboratories has been present in Romania since 2005.

(Photo: Florin Brezeanu/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com