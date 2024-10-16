M&A

Medicover eyes acquisition of Synlab laboratories in Romania

16 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Medicover Romania, the local subsidiary of the Swedish medical services provider, is looking to acquire the Romanian companies of Synlab International GmbH, active in laboratory diagnostic services.

The Competition Council is currently analyzing the transaction.

Synlab International GmbH owns locally the companies Synlab West, Synlab Laboratories, Zostalab, Medsense Servicii Medicale, and two individual medical practices, according to a release from the competition body.

Medicover also has its own diagnostic network, Synevo Romania, with a national network of 176 points and 21 laboratories.

The Synlab network of medical laboratories has been present in Romania since 2005. 

(Photo: Florin Brezeanu/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
M&A

Medicover eyes acquisition of Synlab laboratories in Romania

16 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Medicover Romania, the local subsidiary of the Swedish medical services provider, is looking to acquire the Romanian companies of Synlab International GmbH, active in laboratory diagnostic services.

The Competition Council is currently analyzing the transaction.

Synlab International GmbH owns locally the companies Synlab West, Synlab Laboratories, Zostalab, Medsense Servicii Medicale, and two individual medical practices, according to a release from the competition body.

Medicover also has its own diagnostic network, Synevo Romania, with a national network of 176 points and 21 laboratories.

The Synlab network of medical laboratories has been present in Romania since 2005. 

(Photo: Florin Brezeanu/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 October 2024
Events
Central Romania: Sibiu Christmas Market reveals opening dates
15 October 2024
Transport
1,000-space parking lot to be added to Bucharest Airport
15 October 2024
Justice
Romanian Parliament votes to lift immunity of former health minister Nelu Tătaru
15 October 2024
Administration
Unirii Square consolidation project leads to major conflict between mayors, scandal in downtown Bucharest
15 October 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange launches recruitment process for General Manager
15 October 2024
Macro
Romania’s industrial figures confirm subdued economic activity in August
14 October 2024
Environment
National Geographic article explores plans to create a national park in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains
14 October 2024
M&A
Wolt acquires eMAG’s delivery platform Tazz in Romania