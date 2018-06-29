Medicover moves its local headquarters to new office building in Bucharest

Swedish group Medicover, one of the biggest players on the local healthcare services market, will bring all of its local entities together under the same roof.

The group has leased 4,500 sqm in The Bridge 2, an office project developed by local group Forte Partners in the Orhideea area. Of this surface, 3,700 sqm will be used for offices for Medicover, the Medicover Association, Synevo, Synevo Central Lab Clinicla Trials and Software Development Competence Center while 840 sqm at the group floor of the building will host a new Medicover clinic.

The group signed the lease for a period of 7 years and will pay some EUR 3.7 million, considering the average rental rates for offices in the area, according to local Capital.

Medicover buys hospital in western Romania in EUR 23 million deal

Medicover sees 19% revenue increase in Romania

UPC leases 8,000 sqm for new Bucharest headquarters

Office building in Bucharest gets highest green building certification

[email protected]