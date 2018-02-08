Office building in Bucharest gets highest green building certification

The Bridge, a new office project developed in Bucharest by Romanian company Forte Partners, received the LEED Platinum certification, with the highest score awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) to a property in Romania.

LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. The LEED Platinum certification is the top rating of this kind.

The Bridge was assessed based on seven important criteria, namely location, water consumption efficiency, energy efficiency, the used materials, the quality of inside air, innovation and local environment priorities.

“The real estate market is growing up and excellency in sustainable certification should become a norm. The Bridge is only the third project in Romania that gets the LEED Platinum certification, and we hope the number will grow in the near future,” said Geo Margescu, Forte Partners CEO and co-founder.

The first phase of the office project was delivered in December 2017, with local lender BCR and IT group IBM as its main tenants. The second phase is under construction and will bring 20,000 sqm of new offices once finalized, in the fourth quarter of this year.

The project’s value amounts to EUR 145 million.

