UPC leases 8,000 sqm for new Bucharest headquarters

Cable TV and broadband internet provider UPC Romania will move its local headquarters to The Bridge office project in Bucharest’s Orhideea area.

UPC has signed a lease for 6,000 sqm in this project, where it will consolidate its local offices, which are currently located in Sema Parc and on Soseaua Nordului, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

UPC will move to The Bridge 2 office building, which will be finalized at the end of this year. The new building has 20,000 sqm of office space. The first building of this project has 36,000 sqm and was fully leased to BCR and IBM.

Local developer Forte Partners owns The Bridge office project.

