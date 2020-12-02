Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 09:10
Social
Value of meal vouchers in Romania to increase by a third
12 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The value of the meal vouchers in Romania will increase by 32% to RON 20 (EUR 4.2), after the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill in this sense promoted by a group of Social Democrat MPs.

The authors of the bill argued that the value of meal vouchers currently distributed to local employees cannot entirely cover the costs of a meal, local Digi24 reported. Another argument in support of the project was that the present value of meal vouchers in Romania is among the lowest in Europe.

Meal vouchers are given to employees as individual food allowance, one for each working day. They can be used only for paying ready meals at restaurants or for buying food.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 09:10
Social
Value of meal vouchers in Romania to increase by a third
12 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The value of the meal vouchers in Romania will increase by 32% to RON 20 (EUR 4.2), after the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill in this sense promoted by a group of Social Democrat MPs.

The authors of the bill argued that the value of meal vouchers currently distributed to local employees cannot entirely cover the costs of a meal, local Digi24 reported. Another argument in support of the project was that the present value of meal vouchers in Romania is among the lowest in Europe.

Meal vouchers are given to employees as individual food allowance, one for each working day. They can be used only for paying ready meals at restaurants or for buying food.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 February 2020
Entertainment
Oscar winner Parasite returns to Romanian cinemas
07 February 2020
Politics
President: Romania agrees to EU funds to be tied to respecting rule of law
07 February 2020
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Business
Italian group De’Longhi will open another factory in Romania
06 February 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Social
Two Romanians charged for GBP 50 mln jewelry heist at Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion
05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40