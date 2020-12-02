Value of meal vouchers in Romania to increase by a third

The value of the meal vouchers in Romania will increase by 32% to RON 20 (EUR 4.2), after the Chamber of Deputies approved a bill in this sense promoted by a group of Social Democrat MPs.
The authors of the bill argued that the value of meal vouchers currently distributed to local employees cannot entirely cover the costs of a meal, local Digi24 reported. Another argument in support of the project was that the present value of meal vouchers in Romania is among the lowest in Europe.
Meal vouchers are given to employees as individual food allowance, one for each working day. They can be used only for paying ready meals at restaurants or for buying food.
(Photo source: Shutterstock)
