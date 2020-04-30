Bucharest Police remind people to stay at home this May 1 holiday

The Bucharest Police has reminded people to stay at home this May 1 holiday, follow social distance rules, and the provisions of the military ordinances.

To mark May 1, people would usually go out for a picnic or barbecue, or go to the seaside. With many lockdown restrictions in place, this is no longer possible.

Access to Băneasa forest, north of the capital, is restricted, and parks remain closed, the Police said.

At the same time, 2,000 police officers will patrol the streets of the city. The Traffic Police and the Gendarmerie will also survey the common areas for picnics and barbecues.

“We are observing social distancing, avoiding crowded areas, and we are not turning these days into shopping sprees. Follow the instructions displayed in stores and maintain social distance. Follow the going-out schedule and take care of your health.[…] Even though the weather looks good, this time, we barbecue at home,” the Police said, quoted by Mediafax.

The institution also reminded people that access to cemeteries was only allowed for burial services, where only eight people are allowed to attend.

The fines for not complying with the rules of the military ordinances range from RON 2,000 (EUR 408) to RON 20,000 (EUR 4,081).

“We will not tolerate deviations from the social cohabitation norms or breaches of the provisions of the military ordinances. We will show no understanding for those who do not respect the collective effort to reduce the number of Covid-19 infections, for people who do not want to understand that, this time, we will only celebrate at home, with the family,” the Police said.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]