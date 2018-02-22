Martisor fair at Bucharest’s Peasant Museum

The Romanian Peasant Museum in Bucharest will open this weekend the fair dedicated to the martisor, a special Romanian tradition marking the binging of spring.

The martisor is a small item tied with red and white strings, which men give to women on March 1.

The fair at the Romanian Peasant Museum will bring together craftsmen and artists, as well as schools, foundations, associations, organizations that carry out humanitarian actions for children. Visitors will also have the chance to try traditional Romanians sweets.

The fair will stay open from February 24 to March 1, between 10:00 and 18:00. Entry costs RON 4.

Irina Marica

(photo source: Muzeul Național al Țăranului Român on Facebook)