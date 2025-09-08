Mark Twain International School opens its doors in Cosmopolis. A visionary, space-themed educational campus, designed to welcome 800 students

News from Companies

Mark Twain International School (MTIS) , the first private school in Romania to offer a dual curriculum, proudly inaugurates its new, space-themed campus in Cosmopolis, following an investment of over €10 million. Located at the intersection of Tunari and Ștefăneștii de Jos, the campus will accommodate over 800 students, from nursery and kindergarten to middle school (and soon, high school), in a purpose-built environment that fosters innovation, growth, and academic excellence.

Occupying a plot of nearly one hectare, the campus comprises 8,000 sqm of facilities, including over 40 vibrant classrooms named after stars and space explorers. These classrooms are equipped with interactive educational technology, ergonomic furniture, and open up to green spaces, offering an ideal setting for dynamic and experiential learning. Students also benefit from science and IT labs, AI smartlabs, art studios, reading lounges, and dedicated outdoor classrooms for creative and interdisciplinary activities. These resources are open to students from Cosmopolis, nearby towns, and the greater Bucharest area.

Positioned to become a regional hub for international education, the new campus delivers MTIS’s signature academic offering: the full International Baccalaureate Continuum and Cambridge English programs, combined with Romania’s nationally authorized curriculum, creating a well-rounded academic experience aligned with global standards.

“The new Mark Twain International School Cosmopolis campus represents more than just a school; it is a vibrant and inclusive community where students are always at the heart of everything we do. Each day, we welcome them into a safe and inspiring space that encourages the courage to explore, the joy of learning, and the power of collaboration. We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Opus Land Development, whose support has been instrumental in turning this vision into reality. Starting this autumn, students of all ages will thrive in a generous, innovative, and future-ready environment, fully equipped to help them grow with confidence and purpose,” said Anca Macovei Vlăsceanu, Founder of Mark Twain International School and CEO of Romania Education Alliance.

“Our investment in Mark Twain IS Cosmopolis goes far beyond financial capital. It reflects our vision and passion to create an educational space that meets the highest standards of design, safety, and functionality. After nearly two decades of development in Romania, we understand how much quality matters to those who call Cosmopolis home. That’s why we’ve remained committed to sustainability, aesthetics, and infrastructure excellence in every detail. This campus is a benchmark for educational architecture in Romania—proof that when determined partners come together with a shared mission, they can create spaces that truly inspire and empower future generations,” stated Ozan Tuncer, CEO of Opus Land Development.

The campus features two imaginative play zones that support physical development, creativity, and social interaction. The Space Explorers playground, designed for primary and middle school students, includes a cosmic-themed outdoor jungle gym with towers, trampolines, and suspension bridges.

The Nature Lovers zone is tailored to preschoolers, offering an outdoor play area with mud kitchens (spaces designed for open-ended play using natural elements like water, sand, mud, herbs, and flowers), small animals, educational gardens, and tricycle tracks, a space where discovery, movement, and nature come together. Each design element reflects a child-centered pedagogical approach focused on safety, creativity, and learning through play.

To support a healthy, active lifestyle, the campus includes a 600 sqm Galaxy Sports Arena, with modern changing rooms, outdoor multisport fields with synthetic turf, and open-air fitness equipment.

“It is a tremendous source of pride to officially open our new campus in Cosmopolis, a forward-thinking educational environment designed to help students realize their full potential. With state-of-the-art classrooms, collaborative learning spaces, and a strong focus on sustainability, we’ve created a place where students can thrive intellectually, socially, and emotionally. Most importantly, we are proud of our expert faculty, who will guide every student along their individual learning journey. This is more than a new school building; it is a launchpad for dreams, discoveries, and the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers,” added Dr. Matthew D. Wilkens, General Director, Mark Twain International School.



The campus buildings are named after two iconic stars - Sirius and Vega. The latter is dedicated to early childhood education and has been thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of young learners through sustainable, nature-integrated architecture. In this calming and secure space, children feel encouraged to explore, play, and grow in a welcoming and stimulating environment.

One of the campus’s most captivating features is the display of a genuine satellite, made possible through a partnership with EnduroSat, a global space infrastructure builder and a portfolio company of Morphosis Capital.

"Education matters. We are proud to inspire the next generation of space innovators and entrepreneurs”, said Raycho Raychev, Founder & CEO of EnduroSat.

The new campus also serves as a hub for the broader school community. The Sunny Cafeteria, a spacious dining hall, can be transformed into the Moonlight Events Hall, a multipurpose venue for exhibitions, performances, debates, conferences, and community events.

The project was developed in collaboration with Opus Land Development Cosmopolis and designed by architecture firm Vego Holdings, based on a forward-thinking, sustainable concept that blends functionality with aesthetic excellence. The buildings were constructed using durable materials, high-efficiency insulation and ventilation systems, large windows, and inner courtyards that maximize natural light, offering students both a connection to nature and a daily reminder to reach for the stars.

The Mark Twain International School Cosmopolis campus was developed under the umbrella of Romania Education Alliance (REA) - a national platform launched by educational entrepreneurs Anca and Dan Macovei Vlăsceanu, in partnership with Morphosis Capital. With the motto "Stellar Education", REA is committed to shaping the future of private education in Romania.

About Mark Twain International School

Mark Twain International School is a private, independent, co-educational institution offering a dual curriculum across the full spectrum of pre-university education. MTIS provides a stimulating and high-performance learning environment tailored to each student’s needs, learning profile, and goals—encouraging curiosity, lifelong learning, and future readiness. MTIS is fully accredited by the International Baccalaureate to deliver all three IB programs and is also accredited by the Romanian Ministry of Education.

