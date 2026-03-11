Mark Twain International School builds EUR 30 mln campus near Bucharest

The Mark Twain International School, part of the Romania Education Alliance educational platform, will begin construction of a new flagship campus in Baloteşti, near Bucharest, with an estimated investment of approximately EUR 30 million. The project, carried out in partnership with Partener Construct Logistic and a group of real estate investors, is scheduled for completion no later than the fall of 2028, according to the institution.

The campus will be developed on a 6-hectare plot of land on the shores of Lake Cociovaliştea. It will have a capacity of approximately 1,500 students aged 1.5 to 18 years.

The school “is the second campus we have been developing since laying the foundations of Romania Education Alliance together with Morphosis Capital, an initiative that has given us access to the investments needed to support the expansion of Mark Twain IS in Bucharest and Ilfov,” said Anca Macovei Vlăsceanu, Co-Founder and CEO of Romania Education Alliance and Founder and General Manager of Mark Twain International School.

The campus will offer both the national curriculum, fully accredited by ARACIP, and the International Baccalaureate programmes (Primary Years Programme, Middle Years Programme, Diploma Programme), alongside Cambridge English and Cambridge International accreditations for primary and secondary levels. Students will have the option to sit either the Romanian National Baccalaureate or the International Baccalaureate at the end of their studies.

“The need for a premium educational alternative in this area had long been felt, and we are honoured to support Mark Twain IS in this important stage of expansion. At the same time, we are exploring similar partnership opportunities with high-performing schools in the country’s major cities, which we can support in their development process,” said David Masculic, CFA, Investment Manager, Morphosis Capital.

The Mark Twain IS Flagship Campus in Balotești is designed by ADN BA architects. It will include four main buildings: nursery-kindergarten, high school, sports complex, and cultural center, with a total built-up area of 15,000 sqm. These will be arranged around a central courtyard conceived as a space for interaction and socialization for the school community.

The sports complex is designed on two levels and will include a multifunctional sports hall, a semi-Olympic swimming pool, and a fully equipped fitness and strength-training room. The halls will be complemented by an integrated cultural center, including a venue for theatre, events, conferences, and art exhibitions.

The outdoor spaces are dedicated to sports and recreational activities. Open-air sports fields, playgrounds, and fitness areas for all ages will be developed, along with greenhouses and educational gardens that support learning through direct contact with the natural environment. In addition, a leisure area for students will be set up on the lakeshore, and a track for bicycles, tricycles, and walkers will run around the campus.

(Photo source: press release)