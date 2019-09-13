Marc O'Polo fashion brand opens first store in Romania

Swedish-German fashion retailer Marc O'Polo will open its first brand store in Romania, in Bucharest Mall-Vitan. The opening of the store will take place next week, according to information provided by company representatives.

“The opening of our first own mono-brand store in Romania is another important step in our expansion strategy in Eastern Europe. We are thus opening up an important market for us and are planning to successively expand our business in Romania with further stores,” said Maximilian Böck, Director Retail at Marc O’Polo AG.

The store will have an area of 152 square meters, and a team of seven employees. Real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox brokered the lease in the mall owned by Turkish group Anchor.

Marc O’Polo is a well-known brand in Romania, being listed in Peek & Cloppenburg stores, and its direct entry through a mono-brand store is a vote of confidence for the local retail market, according to C&W Echinox. In May 2019, the company owned 102 stores, while another 226 mono-brand units are operated via franchise agreements.

(Photo source: ID 94557306 © Michaeljayberlin - Dreamstime.com)