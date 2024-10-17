Maple Bear CEE Lays out Development Plan in Romania: 14 New Schools and Kindergartens by 2026

Partner Content

With its commitment to nurturing future leaders, global citizens, and creative thinkers, Maple Bear is set to become a major player in Romania's education landscape, where it plans to open 14 new schools and kidergartens in the next two years. Maple Bear’s mission is to provide a world-class education to children eager to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

Maple Bear, the largest global network of bilingual schools (more than 600 schools in 39 countries), has rapidly expanded across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) in the past two years. Combining Canadian teaching methods with local education curricula, it offers a unique bilingual experience emphasizing critical thinking, creativity, and future-ready skills. Following its success in Singapore, the USA, Poland, Czechia, and other CEE countries, Maple Bear now aims to grow further in the region, including Romania, where it sees strong potential.

Building on Success in Central and Eastern Europe

Since 2022 Maple Bear Central and Eastern Europe, signed 80 new schools opening for the region (including the most recent partnership in Turkey for 26 schools). In fall 2024, 6 new schools opened in Poland - Krakow, Wroclaw and Czechia Brno, Olomouc. The network has quickly gained a reputation in CEE for offering a high-quality, bilingual education that merges international standards with local traditions.

"The response from parents and the communities in the countries we opened is incredibly positive," says Yann Bidan, General Manager of Maple Bear CEE. "Our goal is to replicate the success of these countries in Romania and respond to the needs of the Romanian parents, which is a key part of our long-term expansion strategy."

Expanding the Maple Bear Network in Romania

Following the establishment of two Maple Bear Kindergartens and one Maple Bear School in Cluj Napoca, Maple Bear CEE is now looking to tap into Romania's potential by expanding to other cities.

The Romanian education market presents an exciting opportunity for Maple Bear to introduce its Canadian bilingual teaching methodology and adhering to the Romanian curriculum. Romania's parents and educators are increasingly seeking modern and educational models that promote critical thinking and language immersion from an early age, which aligns with Maple Bear’s core principles.

Building on its achievements in CEE countries, Maple Bear plans to establish an additional 14 Schools and Kindergartens in Romania by 2026. The Romanian educational landscape is seeking innovation, and Maple Bear’s bilingual, immersive teaching model is well-suited to meet the evolving needs of Romanian families looking for global education within a local context.

Respecting the Local Curriculum

Maple Bear’s success lies in its hybrid curriculum, which integrates Canada’s high academic standards with local educational requirements. The Canadian education system is continuously ranked among the best in the world as per international assessments like PISA (Program for International Student Assessment), and Maple Bear brings this level of excellence to every new country it enters.

"We teach students not only what to think but how to think critically and creatively," explains Bidan. "By focusing on problem-solving, leadership, and social engagement, we are preparing future generations to become global citizens while nurturing their local identity."

Building Future Leaders in Romania

In addition to its strong academic focus, Maple Bear schools also place a high emphasis on character development, leadership, and community involvement. By fostering empathy, collaboration, and civic responsibility, the network aims to shape future leaders who can adapt to a rapidly changing global landscape.

Romania’s strengthening into the Maple Bear network will also see the introduction of the Maple Bear training system for teachers, who will undergo rigorous preparation to implement the network’s innovative educational strategies. This ensures that Romanian students receive the highest level of education, guided by a team of educators trained in Canadian teaching methods.

A Vision for the Future: Maple Bear’s Commitment to Growth

In Romania, Maple Bear is seeking a strategic partner to help develop and operate new kindergartens and schools under the brand, further enhancing its presence in the country.

Maple Bear's expansion into Romania is part of its broader growth strategy across Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). In September 2024, the network added six new schools in the region, with an ambitious plan to open more than 100 schools over the next decade.

Maple Bear: A Strategic Investment Opportunity

Private education is a resilient investment, offering portfolio diversification and stability during market volatility. With education remaining a priority, even in economic downturns, the sector provides defensive value. This has led Vantage Best in Class, a European investment fund, to commit EUR 100 million to Maple Bear development in Poland and Czechia.

Experts predict the global education market will reach USD 10 trillion by 2030, positioning it as a lucrative, impact-driven investment opportunity.

What makes private education in Central and Eastern Europe an attractive alternative investment?

*This is Partner Content.