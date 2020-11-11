Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Real Estate

ManPower moves to new offices in Bucharest

11 November 2020
ManpowerGroup, the leading global workforce solutions company, has leased 1,063 square meters in The Light One office building in Bucharest, developed and owned by River Development.

"It is a strategic move for ManpowerGroup, in the newest real estate development pole, the western part of the capital city," said Florina Grosu, Senior Account Manager, Crosspoint Real Estate, the broker that handled the transaction.

ManpowerGroup set up its first offices in Romania 17 years ago. It now has national coverage, offices in seven major cities, and over 350 customers. The group operates two local subsidiaries with a combined yearly business of over RON 250 million (EUR 50 mln).

Romanian executive Horatiu Vasilescu, who has led the Teilor jewelry retail business in the last five years, was recently appointed managing director of the front & middle office of ManpowerGroup Romania.

(Photo source: The-light.ro)

