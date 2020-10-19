Czech antivirus producer Avast opens office in Romania

Czech cybersecurity solutions provider Avast Software, one of the world's largest IT security companies with an annual turnover of over USD 800 million, has set up an office in Romania.

The company established its headquarters in Iasi, in the United Business Center 3 building near Palas Mall, Profit.ro reported.

It hired Alexandru Pichiu, former Software Developer and Team Leader at Continental and Comodo Romania, as country manager. The other two managers of Avast Software Romania Iasi are Marshall Philip Antony, the financial director of Avast Software, and Barton Kelby Frederick, general legal advisor within the Avast antivirus manufacturer.

Founded in April 1988, Avast has over 435 million international users, 10,000 servers, and more than 1,700 employees.

The company claims that it prevents 1.5 billion IT attacks every month.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)