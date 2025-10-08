Justice

Romanian man sent to trial after assaulting Asian delivery worker in Bucharest

08 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The young man who attacked a food delivery worker from Bangladesh in Bucharest at the end of August, calling him an “invader,” has been formally indicted, prosecutors from the District 2 Court Prosecutor’s Office announced, as reported by Agerpres. He remains under house arrest while awaiting trial.

The suspect, identified as Cosmin Tudoran, has been charged with assault and other acts of violence motivated by racial and xenophobic hatred, as well as the public use of fascist, racist, or xenophobic symbols.

The assault took place on August 26 in Bucharest’s District 2. Investigators say the young man physically attacked the Bangladeshi delivery worker on the street, punching him in the face “out of racial and xenophobic motives and with the intent to make him leave the country.” The victim required one to two days of medical care for minor injuries.

The assault was filmed by the attacker himself, but gained widespread attention only after former police officer Marian Godină posted the video online. The images sparked outrage across Romania and drew swift condemnation from both authorities and the public. 

The confrontation ended when an off-duty police officer, Andrei Jianu, intervened. Having just finished his shift, Jianu ran after the suspect and, with the help of colleagues, managed to restrain him.

Prosecutors also allege that Tudoran had previously shared extremist imagery online. On June 14, he allegedly posted a video collage on a social media account that included the symbol of Romania’s interwar fascist Legionary Movement, as well as an image depicting Adolf Hitler standing in front of Nazi flags. The video was publicly accessible and unrestricted to viewers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tanasin Srijaroensirikul/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Romanian man sent to trial after assaulting Asian delivery worker in Bucharest

08 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The young man who attacked a food delivery worker from Bangladesh in Bucharest at the end of August, calling him an “invader,” has been formally indicted, prosecutors from the District 2 Court Prosecutor’s Office announced, as reported by Agerpres. He remains under house arrest while awaiting trial.

The suspect, identified as Cosmin Tudoran, has been charged with assault and other acts of violence motivated by racial and xenophobic hatred, as well as the public use of fascist, racist, or xenophobic symbols.

The assault took place on August 26 in Bucharest’s District 2. Investigators say the young man physically attacked the Bangladeshi delivery worker on the street, punching him in the face “out of racial and xenophobic motives and with the intent to make him leave the country.” The victim required one to two days of medical care for minor injuries.

The assault was filmed by the attacker himself, but gained widespread attention only after former police officer Marian Godină posted the video online. The images sparked outrage across Romania and drew swift condemnation from both authorities and the public. 

The confrontation ended when an off-duty police officer, Andrei Jianu, intervened. Having just finished his shift, Jianu ran after the suspect and, with the help of colleagues, managed to restrain him.

Prosecutors also allege that Tudoran had previously shared extremist imagery online. On June 14, he allegedly posted a video collage on a social media account that included the symbol of Romania’s interwar fascist Legionary Movement, as well as an image depicting Adolf Hitler standing in front of Nazi flags. The video was publicly accessible and unrestricted to viewers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tanasin Srijaroensirikul/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 October 2025
Justice
Romanian man sent to trial after assaulting Asian delivery worker in Bucharest
08 October 2025
Transport
Romania secures EUR 500 mln EIB loan for Sibiu–Pitești highway crossing the Carpathians
08 October 2025
Business
Courier company DHL opens EUR 5 mln carbon-neutral logistics center in Romania
08 October 2025
HR
eJobs survey: Over 60% of Romanian employers not yet ready for EU pay transparency rules
08 October 2025
Politics
Romanian foreign minister Oana Țoiu to meet US state secretary Marco Rubio
08 October 2025
Energy
Romania’s Parapet and Kreutzpointner Energy complete 40 MW solar plant in Germany, more coming
08 October 2025
Society
Romanian emergency crews intervene in 16 counties, Bucharest amid heavy rains
08 October 2025
Macro
World Bank expects 0.4% growth in Romania this year and gradual recovery in 2026-2027