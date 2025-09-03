Man who assaulted Asian delivery worker in Bucharest also investigated for sharing fascist symbols online

The young Romanian man who attacked a food delivery worker from Bangladesh in Bucharest last week is now facing an additional investigation for sharing fascist and racist imagery online, prosecutors announced on Tuesday, September 2, as reported by Agerpres.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bucharest District 2 Court, the suspect, who is already under preventive arrest for racially motivated violence, allegedly distributed a video collage on social media containing far-right symbols. The footage included two appearances of the Legionary Movement’s emblem, as well as an image of Adolf Hitler standing before Nazi flags.

Prosecutors said the material was made publicly accessible and not restricted by any viewing settings.

The new charges come just days after the 20-year-old man was ordered into 30 days of pre-trial detention for assaulting a Bangladeshi delivery worker on August 26. The incident unfolded in Bucharest’s District 2, where the suspect allegedly struck the victim in the face while calling him an “invader” and demanding he return to his country.

The assault was filmed by the attacker himself but gained widespread attention only after former police officer Marian Godină posted the video online. The video sparked outrage across Romania and drew swift condemnation from both authorities and the public.

The confrontation ended when an off-duty police officer, Andrei Jianu, intervened. Having just finished his shift, Jianu ran after the suspect and, with the help of colleagues, managed to restrain him. The Bangladeshi worker suffered minor injuries that required up to two days of medical care.

Prosecutors have confirmed that the assault is being treated as racially motivated, noting that the attacker acted with the intent to intimidate and drive the victim out of the country.

President Nicușor Dan denounced the incident as an “intolerable act of xenophobic violence,” stressing that such behavior undermines the values of solidarity and tolerance.

“Anyone living and working here deserves protection and equal treatment,” he said. “It is not hate that defines us Romanians, but solidarity, hospitality, and tolerance.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)