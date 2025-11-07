Business

Makita to relocate production operations from China to Romania

07 November 2025

Japanese group Makita announced that it will reduce production of power tools in China for the US market due to the unpredictability of US tariffs and move this production to factories in Romania and Thailand, according to Nikkei Asia, as reported by Economica.net

The Japanese group reported business of almost EUR 640 million locally last year.

The company is active in Romania with a large factory (Makita EU) in Brănești, and last year it achieved a turnover of almost RON 3 billion (EUR 600 million). The company had almost 1,800 employees at the end of last year.

Sales activity is carried out through the company Makita Romania, which last year had a turnover of almost RON 200 million (EUR 40 million).

In Europe, the company also has a factory in the UK and a logistics centre in Germany.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aleksei Filatov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

