Western RO: Startup incubator program launches in Oradea

Make IT in Oradea, a non-profit established by several local companies in Oradea in a partnership with the local authorities, launched the Bright Nights Incubator program for startups.

The program offers mentoring and financing of up to EUR 50,000 to tech enthusiasts who want to start a business, Start-up.ro reported.

The nine-month program allows those who enter to test their idea and develop it to the financing stage. The preselection period takes place between December 2020 and March 2021, when participants can register in one of the idea competitions that will take place in the coming months. The incubation period is scheduled to take place between April and August of next year, while the financing stage takes place in September 2021, when the selected businesses will receive funding of up to EUR 50,000. Both individuals and teams can enter the program.

Bright Nights #1 wrap-up: 🎤11 ideas presented ✅8 accepted to the next stage Congrats to all the participants! 👏 See you next week ➡️Bright Nights #2 Posted by Make it in Oradea on Sunday, December 6, 2020

Make IT in Oradea is a non-profit established by local companies Paymo, Helion, Smartware, Mobiversal, Roetco, and the local authorities, through the Oradea Local Development Agency (ADLO), in a partnership with Orange Romania through the Orange Fab program. It aims to develop the creative industries in the region by funding startups in the tech sector.

(Photo: Blackboard 373/ Dreamstime)

