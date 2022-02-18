RO majority goes ahead with law on special prosecution section SIIJ

The ruling majority in the Romanian Parliament is going ahead with enacting the law on dismantling the special prosecution section SIIJ, despite the opposition reformist party USR claiming that the new regulations are, in fact, a step back.

"It's just propaganda that has no chance of fooling its European partners. The current Government continues the policy of superficial reforms in the judiciary," said MP Silviu Dehelean (USR), member of the Legal Commission of the Chamber of Deputies.

The minister of justice, Catalin Predoiu (Liberal, PNL), defended the bill already approved by the Government, arguing that the new structure would be similar to the European Prosecutor's Office. It will have 42 prosecutors, namely 30 in the country and the rest in Bucharest. Those in the country will be appointed from the prosecutor's offices attached to the Courts of Appeal.

The bill excludes DNA and DIICOT from the new structure, which was criticised by USR, News.ro reported.

"USR claims that DNA and DIICOT have the ability to fight corruption and other crimes in the judiciary," stated Silviu Dehelean.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)