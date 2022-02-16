Romanian Govt.'s bill on dismantling special section SIIJ rejected by magistrate associations

Associations of magistrates and the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) voiced criticism against the bill drafted and endorsed by the Government for dismantling the controversial prosecution body SIIJ.

Representatives of the DNA said on Tuesday (February 15) that the bill, although aimed at dismantling the SIIJ, "is unfortunately not a step forward in ensuring the effectiveness of high-level anti-corruption, which should undoubtedly also include representatives of the judiciary."

They argue that the replacement of the SIIJ with 16 bodies of the Public Ministry constitutes "a dissipation of the resources and powers of criminal prosecution and a perpetuation of the non-specialization of prosecutors who will investigate corruption cases regarding magistrates" and criticize the selection of prosecutors appointed for these cases.

"Separating from the activity of DNA a vital sector for the Romanian society is likely to break the fight against corruption at a high and medium level into pieces and to reduce its efficiency," added the DNA.

Three associations of magistrates asked the Magistrates Council CSM and the Government to postpone the dissolution of the SIIJ until the publication of the opinion of the Venice Commission.

"The Venice Commission has been notified by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe regarding the new draft law on the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Crimes in Justice and will publish Opinion no. 1079/2022 in March 2022, as outlined on the website of the authority," the magistrate associations stressed, according to G4media.ro.

CSM meets on Friday, February 18, to give an opinion on the bill already approved by the Government.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vladek/Dreamstime.com)