Main subway stations in Bucharest to be equipped with defibrillators

A total of 13 automated defibrillators will be installed in the busiest subway stations in Bucharest as part of the national project "First Aid Point. Be a Savior!" initiated by the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU).

The project aims to enable citizens to provide first aid in the event of cardiac arrest by equipping the country's most crowded public spaces with automated defibrillators that can guide rescuers in performing resuscitation maneuvers.

The 13 subway stations are Piața Sudului, Tineretului, Piața Unirii 1, Piața Unirii 2, Universitate, Piața Romană, Piața Victoriei 1, Piața Victoriei 2, Gara de Nord, Eroilor, Politehnică, Dristor, and Nicolae Grigorescu, according to the press release.

The DSU initiative has already entered the national expansion phase, with the first five defibrillators installed in Mureș County. Other such equipment will be installed simultaneously by the end of the year in Timișoara, Iași, Galați, Sibiu, and Brașov.

All first aid points are equipped with an automated defibrillator, as well as a vital signs monitoring station capable of recognizing cardiac arrest and alerting the rescuer accordingly. This type of advanced medical equipment can be used with minimal training, as it guides the person providing first aid step-by-step through both auditory and visual commands.

Additionally, the device automatically calls the dispatch center when activated, connecting the user with a doctor who can monitor the patient's condition in real-time and provide instructions until medical teams arrive.

All locations where the automated defibrillators are installed as part of the National Project "First Aid Point. Be a Savior!" have dedicated responsible personnel, according to the DSU.

(Photo source: DSU on Facebook)