Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Thu, 04/22/2021 - 08:03
Real Estate

Mahindra’s IT arm rents more office space in Vox Technology Park in Timisoara

22 April 2021
Indian group Mahindra's IT division, Tech Mahindra - one of the largest global providers of IT services and business process transformation solutions, active in Romania since 2019, has more than tripled its office space within Vox Technology Park Timisoara.

The company leased another 1,500 square meters, reaching a total occupied area of 2,100 sqm.

"Tech Mahindra continues its local development, building on existing customers but also bringing in new customers. The demand for qualified staff in Timisoara is very high, especially for German speakers. We also see the need to develop additional professional skills in areas such as information security, artificial intelligence, and machine learning," said Vinay Prakash, Mahindra Business Head Tech for the Germany-Austria-Switzerland region.

At the group level, Tech Mahindra has annual revenues of over USD 5 billion and provides consulting and business remodeling services for companies in all industries. The company is part of the Indian Group Mahindra, with annual revenues of over USD 21 mln and more than 250,000 employees in more than 100 countries.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

