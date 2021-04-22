Mahindra’s IT arm rents more office space in Vox Technology Park in Timisoara

Indian group Mahindra's IT division, Tech Mahindra - one of the largest global providers of IT services and business process transformation solutions, active in Romania since 2019, has more than tripled its office space within Vox Technology Park Timisoara.

The company leased another 1,500 square meters, reaching a total occupied area of 2,100 sqm.

"Tech Mahindra continues its local development, building on existing customers but also bringing in new customers. The demand for qualified staff in Timisoara is very high, especially for German speakers. We also see the need to develop additional professional skills in areas such as information security, artificial intelligence, and machine learning," said Vinay Prakash, Mahindra Business Head Tech for the Germany-Austria-Switzerland region.

At the group level, Tech Mahindra has annual revenues of over USD 5 billion and provides consulting and business remodeling services for companies in all industries. The company is part of the Indian Group Mahindra, with annual revenues of over USD 21 mln and more than 250,000 employees in more than 100 countries.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com