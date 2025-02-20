The "Madrigal - Marin Constantin" National Chamber Choir will hold the Easter Tour "Holy Week" with performances in seven cities across Romania and the Republic of Moldova in April 1-17.

The Extraordinary Show "Holy Week," conducted by Anna Ungureanu, will be presented in Câmpina, Bacău, Chișinău, Pitești, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Timișoara, and Bucharest. Special guests at the event are actors Marius Turdeanu and Theo Marton.

"The Extraordinary Show 'Holy Week' offers the audience a retrospective of the last week of Jesus' life. From joy and life to agony and then ecstasy, from light to darkness and back to light again, the spectator becomes part of an avalanche of emotions. We are delighted to be present this Easter in cities we haven’t visited in decades and, at the same time, to bring our show across the Prut River to Chișinău,” said Emil Pantelimon, manager of the Madrigal Choir and director of the performance.

The performance will also feature children's choirs from the National Cantus Mundi Program in the host cities, who will sing alongside the Madrigal Choir, as they do every year. Details and tickets are available on the online platforms bilete.ro and iticket.md.

Easter Tour "Holy Week" 2025 schedule:

April 1 | 19:00 | Casa Tineretului, Câmpina

| Casa Tineretului, Câmpina April 2 | 19:00 | Teatrul de Vară "Radu Beligan," Bacău

| Teatrul de Vară "Radu Beligan," Bacău April 6 | 19:00 | National Opera and Ballet Theater "Maria Bieșu," Chișinău

| National Opera and Ballet Theater "Maria Bieșu," Chișinău April 10 | 19:00 | Casa de Cultură a Sindicatelor, Pitești

| Casa de Cultură a Sindicatelor, Pitești April 11 | 19:00 | Casa de Cultură a Sindicatelor, Râmnicu Vâlcea

| Casa de Cultură a Sindicatelor, Râmnicu Vâlcea April 13 | 19:00 | Main Hall of the National Theater "Mihai Eminescu," Timișoara

| Main Hall of the National Theater "Mihai Eminescu," Timișoara April 17 | 19:00 | Aula Magna, Politehnica University of Bucharest

The program includes works by Anton Pann, Nicolae Lungu, Gheorghe Danga, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Krzysztof Penderecki, and Christopher Tin.

Organizers also promise a unique stage design, featuring evocative decor, light design, and the presence of actors Marius Turdeanu and Theo Marton, who will bring passages from the New Testament Gospels to life on stage.

The Easter Tour is part of the anniversary program "Marin Constantin 100." In 2025, the Madrigal Choir celebrates 100 years since the birth of its founder, Marin Constantin (1925 – 2011), through a series of large-scale cultural projects and events throughout the year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)