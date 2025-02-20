Events

Unforgettable Festival 2025 brings Andrea Bocelli to Bucharest in September

20 February 2025

Andrea Bocelli, one of the world’s most beloved artists, will perform at Unforgettable Festival 2025, a major event set to take place in Constituției Square, downtown Bucharest, in September. Early bird tickets are available for purchase online.

Alongside maestro Bocelli, legendary names such as José Carreras, renowned for his contributions to global opera, and Gheorghe Zamfir, the master of the pan flute, will take the stage, presenting a special performance titled Celebrating Zamfir

Additionally, Welsh mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins will add a touch of magic with her performances that blend classical music with pop influences.

The first two nights of the festival, September 12 and 13, under the concept Nights of Legends, will bring world-renowned artists to the stage, performing beloved pieces accompanied by symphonic orchestras, the organizers said. 

The Celebrating Zamfir performance will pay annual tribute to the master of the pan flute, Gheorghe Zamfir, bringing together Romanian tradition and modern influences, with surprise guests completing the special show.

The third day, September 14, will be dedicated to the concept Echoes of Tomorrow, bringing exceptional artists to the stage in a spectacular mix of sounds and emotions. The lineup for Sunday is yet to be announced.

The first 200 subscriptions are available at a special Early Bird price and can be purchased on iabilet.ro.

(Photo source: the organisers)

