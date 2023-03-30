The line-up for the 9th edition of the Electric Castle music festival in Romania has been revealed. Macklemore, The Chemical Brothers, Iggy Pop, George Ezra, Pendulum, Jamie xx, and Peggy Gou will be joined by 300 artists on stage.

An underground rapper in spirit, but an international superstar according to his sales and award records, including no less than 4 Grammy awards for his debut album, Macklemore is the first rap artist to headline an Electric Castle edition. In his first concert in Romania, the rapper comes with a freshly released album and a show to compensate for his absence from the stage in recent years.

Jamie xx joins The Chemical Brothers and Peggy Gou in the headliners category for electronic music at Electric Castle (EC). The artist behind The xx phenomenon has focused on his solo career in recent years and is recognized as an expert in live improvisation in some of the world's largest festivals.

EC festivalgoers will enjoy punk with Iggy Pop, post-rock with Sigur Ros, folk-pop with George Ezra, and trip-hop with Morcheeba.

After 10 years, Morcheeba returns to the castle, just as relevant and charismatic, with a setlist that includes hits like "The Sea" or "Part of the process" but also materials from Blackest Blue, the album released last year.

After recording dozens of songs, creating soundtracks for 4 films, and several separations, and reunions, Orbital returns on tour to the excitement of fans of the electro genre.

Boy Harsher, the American darkwave band inspired by David Lynch's films, together with Emma Ruth Rundle, one of the most talented singer-songwriters in the American underground scene, could be the revelations of EC9.

Rap fans can see Yung Lean accompanied by the best Romanian artists in this area of music, such as Ian, Oscar, Satra BENZ, Specii, Bitză, Nane, Rava, MARKO GLASSX BVCOVIA, Lil Cagula, and Macanache.

Electric Castle passes have a special price of EUR 139 plus taxes until April 12. Tickets can also be bought in installments. Day tickets cost EUR 55 plus taxes.

300 artists will be present at Electric Castle between July 19-23 on the Banffy estate to entertain festivalgoers.

(Photo source: Electric Castle on Facebook)