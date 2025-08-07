Modern retail for tomorrow’s Bucharest: M Core develops a new M Park in Ghencea Area

News from Companies

M Core continues to expand its Romanian portfolio with a new retail development in Bucharest. This time, the project is targeting one of the city’s most dynamic residential areas — Prelungirea Ghencea.

The project, developed on a plot of approximately 51,400 sqm, will be located on Prelungirea Ghencea Street, no. 344–348, and is currently in the urban planning phase, with construction expected to begin in 2026. The official opening is expected in 2027, when the retail centre will become a new reference point for proximity shopping in the area.

With a total built-up area of aprox.14,400 sqm, the future M Park will bring together a curated mix of national and international brands under one roof — tailored to the everyday rhythm of residents. The project is designed with features that support both the fast pace of urban life and the principles of sustainability.

“We are constantly looking at areas with real growth potential, and Prelungirea Ghencea is one of those places that deserve long-term investment. Our goal is to bring value that goes beyond the commercial component, contributing to the city’s sustainable development,” said Clemens Petschnikar, CEO of Square 7, part of M Core.

The project will incorporate green technologies, electric vehicle charging stations, and efficient sustainable construction measures, in line with M Core’s ESG commitments.

*This is a press release.