The monitoring cameras installed in the forests of the Piatra Craiului Mountains have caught some rare images of a beautiful Eurasian lynx at the end of last week. Romania’s state-owned forest management company Romsilva shared the video on Facebook.

Romsilva specialists estimate that only four such animals live in Piatra Craiului Mountains.

“The lynx is the largest feline in Europe, with a weight of up to 40 kg and a length of over one meter. It is a very discreet carnivore, rarely seen by people. Romania’s lynx population has grown strongly in the last century, with hunting professionals currently estimating a population of around 2,600 across the country,” Romsilva said.

A lynx was previously caught on camera in the forests of the Semenic Natural Park in February last year.

Wolf pack caught on camera in Romania’s Piatra Craiului Mountains

Irina Marica, [email protected]