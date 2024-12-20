LuxVet Group acquires Bucharest veterinary clinic RegalVet

Polish LuxVet Group has acquired the Bucharest veterinary clinic RegalVet. The acquisition brings LuxVet’s local portfolio to five clinics and hospitals, one year after entering the local market.

RegalVet Veterinary Clinic, which offers non-stop veterinary care, specializes in emergency veterinary medicine and surgery. The clinic employs ten qualified specialists, including veterinarians, technicians, and administrative staff. It also has an ambulance and will soon be equipped with a new X-ray machine.

As it happens with all facilities joining the LuxVet group, RegalVet will retain its current name and logo.

Last month, LuxVet announced the acquisition of Pet Stuff, a 24-hour veterinary hospital in Bucharest,

“For us, RegalVet is not only another fantastic team with whom we believe together in the evolution of Romanian veterinary medicine but also an incredible opportunity to provide support for the development of a relatively young and already well-organized business. We are currently expanding the venue and are waiting for equipment that will provide new opportunities for staff and patients” Piotr Zajączkowski, president of LuxVet Group, said.

“Thanks to the access to modern technologies, training and support from the best specialists in the industry, we will be able to take even more effective care of the health of our patients and provide them with the best care,” said Dr. Nastase Georgiana, co-founder of the RegalVet veterinary clinic.

LuxVet Group is supported by three investment funds: funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (the majority shareholder, which is also the majority shareholder of UNAVETS Group, a sister company of LuxVet, a leading veterinary platform in the Iberian Peninsula), Cornerstone Investment Management and INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund.

(Photo: the team of RegalVet, from company)

simona@romania-insider.com