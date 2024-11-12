LuxVet, one of the largest platforms integrating veterinary facilities in Central and Eastern Europe, said it continues to strengthen its position in the Romanian market as Pet Stuff, a 24-hour veterinary hospital in Bucharest, has just joined the group.

The Pet Stuff Veterinary Hospital is located in Bucharest’s District 6 and was founded in 2006 by veterinarians Ruxandra Tenia and Cristian Cristea. Initially operating as a regular veterinary practice, it was transformed into a 24-hour veterinary hospital after doctor Alexandru Buzdea joined the team in 2019.

Pet Stuff now employs around 64 people, including 53 veterinary professionals, and has four fully equipped operating rooms, its own laboratory, and state-of-the-art treatment and diagnostic equipment.

The hospital constantly cooperates with European and American representatives specializing in many areas of veterinary medicine, such as internal medicine, dermatology, ophthalmology, cardiology, anesthesia and intensive care, soft tissue surgery, endoscopy, and orthopedic surgery.

“Joining the LuxVet Group guarantees us access not only to education and training but, above all, the opportunity to exchange knowledge and best practices with specialists from other European countries. In addition, together with LuxVet Romania specialists, we will be able to carry forward the Pet Stuff development plan throughout Romania,” said doctor Cristian Cristea, co-founder and head doctor of the Pet Stuff Hospital.

Piotr Zajączkowski, president of the LuxVet Group, added: “We took a very important step forward in the development of the LuxVet Group on the Romanian market. After we opened Veterio in Warsaw – the largest veterinary hospital in Poland, today we were joined by the largest unit of this type in Romania.”

LuxVet Group brings together existing veterinary facilities, from smaller practices to specialized clinics, providing their founders with capital support and access to cutting-edge solutions and best practices. The facilities that join the group retain their brand and local identity, and their founders remain actively involved in their further growth, the company said.

In its three years of existence, the LuxVet Group has become a leading veterinary platform in Poland, bringing together more than 50 practices. In September, the group opened Veterio in Warsaw, the largest 2,200 sqm veterinary referral hospital in the region with a 24-hour emergency room, an intensive care unit, 13 consulting rooms, and 5 operating rooms.

While continuing to grow in Poland, the group also began to expand into other markets in Central and Eastern Europe. In Romania, it has been joined by the Vetzone Veterinary Hospital in Constanța and two Vet Consult units in Brăila.

LuxVet is backed by three investment funds: Oaktree Capital Management (majority shareholder, which is also the majority shareholder of UNAVETS Group, a large veterinary platform in the Iberian Peninsula), Cornerstone Investment Management, and INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund.

(Photo source: Pet Stuff)